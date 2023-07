Fancy a cinematic journey into the heart of America’s food system? Come to the Grange Hall on July 21 at 7:30 pm for a screening of “Food and Country,” a documentary that highlights the struggles and triumphs of independent farmers, ranchers, and chefs in America’s food system. Stick around after the film for a conversation with the film’s subject, Ruth Reichl, and co-executive producer Geralyn White Dreyfous.