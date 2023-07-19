Edgartown: Drive-in movies, author talks, and Mark Alan Lovewell and Molly Conole

I’m beginning to feel soggy. I’m really kind of done with these foggy, humid, and rainy days. Everything smells musty, and the air feels so heavy. And beautiful beach days are few and far between. I’d like to put in an order for more sunshine, please.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Megan Bettencourt and Cecily Stibitz on July 14, my cousin, Nancy Corwin Dillon, on July 15, Jim Kelleher, Summer De Souza, and my godmother, Nancy Mannering, on July 17, and Susan Shea on July 20.

I also want to send big happy birthday wishes to my boy child, Riley Craig, on July 21, even though he won’t even see this. He recently deployed, and I’m missing him so much these days. It’s funny. He was already far away, but now he’s even farther away, so it feels like I miss him more. Maybe I just worry more. Either way, Happy 23rd to the one who first called me Mama.

The drive-in movies this weekend up at the Y are “Moana” on Friday, July 21, and “Jaws” on Saturday, July 22, at 8:30 pm. Gates open at 7:30. You can purchase tickets at driveinmv.com.

Saturday, July 22, also brings the Diversity Coalition: Truth and Joy Celebration at the Tabernacle from 12 until 8 pm. Celebrate an opportunity to explore the Island’s rich, diverse cultures with art, music, food, and more.

Jenna Shotmeyer will be signing her book, “Are You Drowning?” at Edgartown Books on Saturday, July 22, from 2 to 4 pm. The book is her personal account of dealing with a traumatic brain injury in college.

On Sunday, Charlayne Hunter-Gault will also be signing her book “My People,” on Sunday from 2 to 4 pm at Edgartown Books. Hunter-Gault successfully sued to be admitted to the University of Georgia in 1961, and is now an Emmy-winning journalist.

Mark Alan Lovewell and Molly Conole present “Sunday at Sea,” a program of music and stories of life in a coastal community. The performance is Sundays at the Edgartown Federated Church from 8 to 9 pm. Donations are accepted but not required.

Felix Neck offers a Morning Meditation and Labyrinth Walk on Tuesday mornings from 8 to 9 am. The event is free, though donations are gratefully accepted.

That’s about all I’ve got. My email is very full these days, but it’s almost all junk. Don’t forget to share your news and upcoming events.

Have a great week. Be kind. And be patient. And don’t forget to leave a little early, or sometimes a lot early, when trying to get somewhere on time. It’s kind of crazy out there.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.