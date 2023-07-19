Emma Lovewell shares her wellness journey

On July 25, at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard–raised, New York–based health and wellness expert and fitness professional Emma Lovewell will be speaking about her life and memoir, “Live Learn Love Well: Lessons from a Life of Progress Not Perfection,” which debuted in May 2023. The appearance is part of the M.V. Summer Concert Series.

For five years, Lovewell has been a top instructor for Peloton — an American exercise equipment and media company based in New York City, where people can purchase a subscription and stream live and on-demand fitness classes. Lovewell teaches cycling, dance, and strength classes to millions internationally. Multisport athlete, Under Armour ambassador, and advocate of accessible holistic living, Lovewell is the founder of Live Learn Lovewell, a site devoted to cultivating a well-balanced life through healthy eating and an active lifestyle, where followers can find recipes, exercise and recovery routines, shopping guides, merchandise, and more.

Lovewell’s path to success hasn’t been a linear one. Her memoir chronicles her journey to physical and mental fitness as circuitous — a series of chance encounters, unexpected opportunities, hard work, talent, and a willingness to pivot when necessary.

“It’s more than just a prescriptive fitness book. It’s a lot of stories. Some are sad, some are heartwarming, some are funny,” Lovewell told People magazine about her book in a 2022 interview. “I’d like to look at it as a resource for people, anyone who feels stuck or overwhelmed or scared to make a change. [It’s] just showcasing that even the smallest amount of change can really redirect or change the course of your life.”

Visit mvconcertseries.com for more information.