Ready to spice things up? The Vineyard Haven library hosts its Virtual Spice Club on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 pm, for a culinary experience like no other. When you register, you’ll receive a sample pack of the spice of the month, fenugreek, along with a history lesson about it. Prepare a recipe using this aromatic spice, and Zoom in for an engaging discussion. To secure your spot and gain access, visit bit.ly/43sgEw3.