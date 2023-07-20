Elderly Housing thanks the community

To the Editor:

Island Elderly Housing would like to thank everyone who helped make our June 30 Songwriters for Island Elder Housing concert an incredible success.

We would like to thank Jemima James, Laurie David, Geraldine Brooks, and Kate Taylor for putting this event together. It could not have happened without each of you.

Thanks to guest speakers Amy Schumer and Geraldine Brooks.

The night was magical, and such a unique experience with an amazing group of musicians, and we are so grateful to Kate Taylor, Ben Taylor, Isaac Taylor, Jemima James, Chadwick Stokes, John Forte, Willy Mason, Rose Guerin, and Lexie Roth.

Thank you to volunteers, IEH staff, the MVCMA volunteers, and Kelly Feirtag, VTA staff including Angie Gompert, Felicia Webb, Cecilia Nobrega, and Kareem Wedderburn, who supplied transportation in for IEH residents to attend the concert, taking care to make sure that routes were arranged to decrease unnecessary walking.

Thank you to Charlie Esposito for a great job on the sound and lighting, to Peter Sawyer for sound engineering, and to Anthony Esposito for the fantastic still photos and video.

We received beautiful farm flowers from the Athearn family at Morning Glory Farm and Emily Coulter at Morrice Florist, which decorated the stage and contributed to the Vineyard ambience.

The concert was a special night out for our IEH residents, enjoying great entertainment and mingling with the community. They were so thankful and overcome with our Island community support. Residents expressed their appreciation and joy during the night’s special event. Residents unable to attend will get a chance to watch the concert video during a special viewing at Island Elderly Housing.

We feel so fortunate that almost 1,000 people purchased tickets for the event. We also received donations before and after the concert. With the support of this wonderful community, we raised almost $80,000, and we are in awe and so humbled by this amazing experience.

Dorothy Young, executive director

On behalf of IEH residents, staff, and board