Pilot involved in Vineyard plane crash dies

Randolph Bonnist, the 79-year-old Norwalk, Conn. resident who suffered a medical emergency while piloting a private plane to the Vineyard last weekend has died, the office of the District Attorney announced Friday.

Bonnist had been en route to Martha’s Vineyard from a Westchester airport on July 15 when he became incapacitated, prompting his wife, Robin Bonnist, 63, to take over the controls. The plane then crashed near the runway at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

The pair were the only people on the six-seat Piper Meridian plane at the time of the crash. Mrs. Bonnist sustained only minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Her husband was transferred to hospital immediately following, where he had remained up until his death Thursday.

Though no foul play is suspected, the FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash. No further details pertaining to Mr. Bonnist’s cause of death have been released out of respect for his family.