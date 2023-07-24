Frederick H. Jones, 90, of East Chop and Boston, and Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away on July 21, 2023, at his summer home on East Chop Drive in Oak Bluffs.

He is survived by his wife Karen; his stepchildren Anthony, Alexander and wife Melissa, and Lacy Austin; his brother Peter and wife Leslie and their extended family; his grandchildren Sam and Hilary Brown; and his step-grandchildren Blake and Bode Austin.

A complete obituary will follow, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit chapmanfuneral.com.