Jason Scott Millen passed away on July 17, 2023, at the age of 28, at his home in Vineyard Haven. He was a free spirit with a heart of gold, and full of kindness and generosity. Though his life may have been short, he lived every day to the fullest.

Jason Scott Millen was born two days before Mother’s Day on May 12, 1995, in Randolph, Vt., the second son born to Kimberly Maveety and Darin Millen. As a boy, Jason loved swimming in the ocean, baseball, ice hockey, and performing. Jason lived most of his life on Martha’s Vineyard, graduating from MVRHS in 2013. After graduation he spent three months living in Germany. He made friends wherever he went, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him. As an adult, Jason’s passions were fishing, singing, art, nature, and cooking. He enjoyed working for Cumberland Farms, Copper Anchor, and Bobby B’s — making ice cream was his favorite.

Jason is survived by his mother, Kimberly Maveety and husband Joe; his father, Darin Millen and wife Colleen; his brothers, David Millen II and Ethan Lefebvre and fiancée Erica; nephew Brycen Millen and mom Emily; niece Morningstar Millen and mom Kassidy; grandmothers Carole Maveety and Judith Fletcher Ellender; great-grandmother Doris Cleveland; his aunt, Melinda Maveety and daughter Allyssa; and many more family and friends. Jason was predeceased by his uncle, Keith Davis; and his grandfathers, James Maveety and David Millen.

A celebration of his life will be held at the American Legion, Martin Road, Vineyard Haven, on Sunday, August 6, from 11 am to 3 pm. Anyone who was touched by Jason’s soul is welcome to share your memories with his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the organization of your choice, in Jason’s honor.

“Life just is … What it is … for if it was not … then it wouldn’t be at all.”

“Had an amazing time on Martha’s Vineyard with the family. Was such a refreshing feeling, that was a much-needed missing piece of my journey. I love you all. I will see you again soon!!!” –JSM