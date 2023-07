Edward T. Medeiros, 77, died on Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023, at his residence in Edgartown, surrounded by his family.

Ed was the husband of Shirley Ann Medeiros, and a Vietnam War Marine Corps veteran.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper.

