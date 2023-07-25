Humpback whales spotted off Nomans

1 of 3

A small group of humpback whales were seen off the coast of Nomans Land this past weekend.

Cathrine Macort, the director of administration and operations at the Center for Coastal Studies, explained that it’s common for humpbacks to be feeding in the area.

Macort says that humpbacks typically congregate around Stellwagen Bank and nearby during the summertime.

Vineyard photographer Claire Callagy photographed the three whales. Callagy said it was “incredibly majestic” to witness. She said that the whales were feeding on what appeared to be a massive amount of bait fish.