Aquinnah: Barney Zeitz, Orange Peel Bakery, Howes House, and Digital Equity Coalition

I think that I have finally switched to summer. I feel lazy. But life is going at such a pace that I’m not actually able to indulge very often. The illusion of life in an easy chair out on the lawn in the shade, with a good book and a tall glass of something cold to drink, seems to be just that — an illusion. We don’t actually go out to events at night, as driving in the dark isn’t what it used to be for our aging eyes, but there still seem to be lots of things to do, or things that need doing, during the swiftly moving days. I am not bored, that’s for sure! My early morning communion with the birds at our birdfeeder and the flowers in my garden keep me grounded and grateful, and the parade of people and events are the stuff of winter dreams, so don’t let me complain!

I start this week’s events listing with a set of literary and library treats.

Aquinnah library’s Summer Speaker series continues with the wonderful Barney Zeitz, speaking about his life on the Vineyard as an artist. Thursday, August 3, at 5 pm on the deck.

West Tisbury library’s Book Sale: Thursday, July 27, to Monday, July 31, 9 am – 3 pm. Sunday books are half-price; on Monday, they’re free! This year it’s in a tent in the parking lot at the West Tisbury School. All proceeds benefit the West Tisbury library.

The Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival returns for its 10th season on August 4–6 at the Chilmark Community Center. The lineup this year includes Pulitzer and National Book awardwinners, and many New York Times bestsellers. The Friday night conversation between Kara Swisher and Seth Meyers is a ticketed event, but all other events are free. For details and schedule information, go to mvbookfestival.com.

Now on to food:

There’s lots going on at Orange Peel Bakery. Our own Flip Scipio, who repairs and creates beautiful instruments, also plays. His rock band, Azr Cady, is performing at the Orange Peel on July 28. You can purchase a ticket that includes dinner and the concert for $25, or one with music but without dinner for $20. Then Julie Vanderhoop begins a series of dinners that will bring the world to Aquinnah: The first dinner is on the 30th, featuring a Philippine-American Kamayan Feast prepared by the Charter School’s Maribeth Macaisa and her multigenerational extended family. They’ll be seating people at 15-minute intervals, beginning at 5 pm and ending at 8 pm. Call Orange Peel to reserve your spot for this extraordinary meal. Tickets are $125. Julie plans to follow this on subsequent dates with a feast from a Jamaican chef, and another feast from a Swahili chef. Come and taste the world at Orange Peel!

Long-awaited weekly lunches are returning to Howes House, beginning on Thursday, July 27. Lunch will be served at 12:30 pm, but you must preregister by the Tuesday before. They suggest a weekly voluntary donation of $4. This is a great way to get to know people, and to see old friends.

Speaking of Howes House, I want to give a thank-you shout-out to Adrian Higgins, who represents Aquinnah on the building committee, looking at the needs of that grand old building. His voice is one of reason on that committee, urging a truly needed cap on spending. We appreciate services from our Up-Island Council on Aging, but funds could surely be better used to make them more easily accessible and applicable to us out here on the tip, and we have so many other urgent capital needs. It isn’t a radical thing to be conservative on this one.

In other news, people with mobility issues now have easier access to our beaches. We have two new beach wheelchairs in town — one at Lobsterville and one at Red Beach (there was already a chair at Philbin). Thank you to the Aquinnah Community Association for these chairs. Nobody should be denied the joy of these beautiful places.

If funds are tight, but you need to stay plugged in, there’s hope out there. On August 2, Island Elderly Housing and the Martha’s Vineyard Older Adult Digital Equity Coalition are sponsoring an Affordable Internet Appointment Day. If you receive SNAP, WIC, and/or Medicaid, or if your household income is less than 200 percent of federal poverty level, you qualify for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. This can save you money on your internet bill, and you may be able to get high-speed internet for free. There is a service discount of up to $75 a month on qualifying tribal lands, and $30 a month on service for others. Contact Lynn Marquedant at 508-341-5631 to book your appointment.

The Martha’s Vineyard Older Adult Digital Equity Coalition also offers the Older Adult Digital Equity Initiative, a service that allows you to drop off a device in need of repair at the Aquinnah library. In partnership with Healthy Aging MV and Night Owl Tech MV, the device will be assessed and a repair plan set up. The device will be returned to the library after it has been repaired and is ready for pickup. Learn more about this initiative at hamv.org/digital-inequity.

Birthday wishes go to Hollis Smith on the 29th, and to Jamie Vanderhoop on the 30th.

And now I’m going to try to nab an hour to read one of those library books that are sitting and winking at me from my bedside. I recommend that you go out there and grab some time for yourself as well.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.