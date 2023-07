Turn off the TV, get up off that recliner, and liven up your Sunday night with a little Bachata Ballroom dance, instructed by Maddy, at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Vineyard Haven. Bachata is a social dance — one of the most popular on the Latin dance scene. Originating in the Dominican Republic, Bachata is now widely danced all over the world, including in Vineyard Haven. All ages are welcome. Come with a partner or fly solo. $5. Sunday, July 30, 7 pm.