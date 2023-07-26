Court Report: July 10 – 21, 2023

July 10

Luciano D. Moreira, Vineyard Haven; 42, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Hannah Elias, West Tisbury; 30, speeding, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol: continuance-without-finding scheduled to terminate by July 8, 2024.

Cressan G. Gordan, Oak Bluffs; 33, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $200 court costs.

Sabine E. Speilberg-Schwarz, Bonn, Germany; 51, larceny under $1,200: case closed.

July 13

Jorge E. Cruz, Vineyard Haven; 53, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: case closed.

William H. Jordan, Edgartown; 21, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, trespassing, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from Sydney hotel in Edgartown.

Brian Patch, Barrington, R.I.; 62, second offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 14

Marcio M. Siqueira, Vineyard Haven; 24, assault on family/household member, malicious destruction of property up to $1,200: continued to pretrial hearing with conditions of release to stay away with no contact and no abuse.

July 17

Charles J. Jennings, Sherman Oaks, Calif.; 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Stephen L. Trieschmann, Oak Bluffs; 74, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Fernanda C. Couto, Vineyard Haven; 39, larceny by check over $1,200, utter false check: continued to pretrial hearing.

Ryan Wiloughby, Oak Bluffs; 33, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, improper operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court costs by July 31.

July 21

Chrystal L. Angelini-Thomas, Edgartown; 49, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jordan S. Burnham, Oak Bluffs; 44, fugitive from justice without warrant: continued to pretrial hearing.