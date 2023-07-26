Court Report: July 10 – 21, 2023

July 10
Luciano D. Moreira, Vineyard Haven; 42, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.
Hannah Elias, West Tisbury; 30, speeding, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol: continuance-without-finding scheduled to terminate by July 8, 2024.
Cressan G. Gordan, Oak Bluffs; 33, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $200 court costs.
Sabine E. Speilberg-Schwarz, Bonn, Germany; 51, larceny under $1,200: case closed.
July 13
Jorge E. Cruz, Vineyard Haven; 53, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: case closed.
William H. Jordan, Edgartown; 21, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, trespassing, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from Sydney hotel in Edgartown.
Brian Patch, Barrington, R.I.; 62, second offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
July 14
Marcio M. Siqueira, Vineyard Haven; 24, assault on family/household member, malicious destruction of property up to $1,200: continued to pretrial hearing with conditions of release to stay away with no contact and no abuse.
July 17
Charles J. Jennings, Sherman Oaks, Calif.; 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Stephen L. Trieschmann, Oak Bluffs; 74, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
Fernanda C. Couto, Vineyard Haven; 39, larceny by check over $1,200, utter false check: continued to pretrial hearing.
Ryan Wiloughby, Oak Bluffs; 33, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, improper operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court costs by July 31.
July 21
Chrystal L. Angelini-Thomas, Edgartown; 49, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.
Jordan S. Burnham, Oak Bluffs; 44, fugitive from justice without warrant: continued to pretrial hearing.