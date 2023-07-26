Oak Bluffs man arrested on fugitive charge

An Oak Bluffs man was arrested recently on the Island after allegedly committing rape in New York.

Jordan Burnham, 44, was arrested on July 20 by Oak Bluffs Police under the charge of fugitive from justice.

According to a police report, Oak Bluffs Police Lt. Nicholas Curelli was contacted by the New York City Police Department and the Kings County District Attorney’s Office regarding a human trafficking investigation with a “target that resided in Oak Bluffs.” Curelli wrote in the report that on Thursday, July 20, he and Oak Bluffs Detective Timothy Millerick received search warrants for Burnham.

The warrant was issued for the “living body” of Burnham and the seizure of all of his electronic devices. This warrant was issued based on an existing warrant for offenses — charges of rape in the second degree, use of a child in sexual performance, and endangering the welfare of a child and “other related offenses” — related to an indictment in Kings County Court.

The report states that on the afternoon of July 20, Curelli and Millerick, alongside six other officers, including Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle, went to Burnham’s residence at Cottage Park. Curelli and Millerick encountered Burnham at the stairway to the second floor after entering the house. Police say that Burnham had a paintbrush in hand, and seemed to have been painting when the police met him.

Burnham was transported to the Dukes County Jail.

The Kings County District Attorney’s Office told The Times that they are not releasing more information on the case until the extradition is completed.

“We won’t be able to send out any documents until the defendant has been returned to Brooklyn and arraigned on the indictment,” Kings County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Helen Peterson said.

Peterson added that while she did not have an exact date on when Burnham will be picked up by New York authorities, it may happen “later this week.”