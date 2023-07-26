Poet’s Corner: ‘assessment’

assessment

By Michael Oliveira

not the bags

never unpacking

beneath my eyes

not the dry river bed

of my forehead

not the turkey neck

pleading for a scarf

nor the crepe flesh

gracing my upper arms;

it’s the sudden burst

of silver and white

branches in my pubic forest

that gives me pause

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.