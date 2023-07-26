Poet’s Corner: ‘assessment’

assessment
By Michael Oliveira
not the bags
never unpacking
beneath my eyes
not the dry river bed
of my forehead
not the turkey neck
pleading for a scarf
nor the crepe flesh
gracing my upper arms;
it’s the sudden burst
of silver and white
branches in my pubic forest
that gives me pause
Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.
