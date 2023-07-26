Tisbury Council on Aging: August 2023

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

Weekly Activities

Mondays

Make a Creative Colorful Card, 5.5 x 4.25 in., 11 am

ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 1–4 pm with Eric Stricoff

Tuesdays

Knitters, come and knit at the Tisbury Senior Center and bring a friend! We have yarn or bring your own. 9 am

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion chaired by Stephen Power, MEd, MFA, about T.S. Eliot’s “Four Quartets” on Tuesdays at 3 pm.

Wednesdays

Play Reading, followed with discussion, 9 am

Ukulele Players with Martha, both guys and gals! 1–3 pm

Meditation Yoga with Steve, bring a mat or something comfortable to lay on during practice. 3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, new topics weekly, 11 am

Boggle, 1:30 pm

Lunch, 12 pm – Call Nicole to make a reservation. 508-693-0887 or 508-693-4393. $3 suggested donation.

Fridays

Party Bridge, with Rachel Siemen, 1 pm

Gentle Dance to Music, exercise that is good for you and fun! 20 minutes of classic dance music, 4 pm

August Programs

August 1 – Food Distribution – 10 am–12 pm

August 1 – Wellness Clinic – 10:30–11:30 am

August 10 – Legal Advice – Arthur Bergeron, elder law attorney, 1–3 pm. Call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

August 15 – Food Distribution – 10 am–12 pm

August 21 – Diabetes Support Group meets at 1 pm at Tisbury Senior Center. Call 508-696-4205 for information.

August 31 – Health Fair – 2–4 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. We will have blood pressure, glucose, glaucoma, and hearing screenings. Agencies will be present to have information on the services they provide. Watch for more details. Call 508-696-4205 for information. Open to the public.

Lunch is returning to the Tisbury Senior Center. Lunches will be on Thursdays at noon, and we will see how it goes. We may add more days. Call 508-693-0887 or 508-693-4393 to make a reservation with Nicole. We would love to see everyone come back. $3 suggested donation.

A Medivan is available to transport ophthalmic patients (aged 60+), of Dr. Hu in Sandwich, Mass., and Dr. O’Connor in Plymouth, Mass. The van will run Tuesdays, August 8 and September 8. Call the VTA at 508-693-9440 to make your reservation.

Volunteers wanted to greet people and answer the phone at the Tisbury Senior Center, Mondays 9–11 am and Wednesday 9–11 am. Call Joyce at 508-696-4205.