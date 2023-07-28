Real Estate Confidential: Luxury Waterfront Homes

1 of 7

Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute.

From the stunning array of oceanic wildlife, to the awe-inspiring beaches, to the walking trails fit for every nature lover, to a wonderful sense of community, Martha’s Vineyard has a long history of providing the ideal oasis for homeowners. Owning one of the waterfront properties for sale can easily become a reality with time and, of course, money.



Martha’s Vineyard is a truly unique island that features a wide array of stunning waterfront properties for sale. These properties offer buyers a chance to enjoy the peaceful views that have made Martha’s Vineyard the chosen destination for politicians, celebrities, and people from all walks of life. The Vineyard’s collection of six small towns, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, West Tisbury, Vineyard Haven, Chilmark, and Aquinnah, all feature unique personalities.

Deciding where to purchase a waterfront property will depend on the characteristics that you hope to find in your local neighborhood, as well as the type of ocean or bay view that you hope to have. Living in Edgartown will provide you with exceptional views of the busy harbor, while Oak Bluffs’ Ocean Park has amazing views of Nantucket Sound. If you want to enjoy the perks of having direct access to some of the Vineyard’s beautiful beaches, then Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury are the towns for you!



At $2,800,000, 391 Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs provides an opportunity at a reasonable price to own waterfront on Martha’s Vineyard. The property has unparalleled, unobstructed, panoramic, water views of the Lagoon with a sandy beach. Waterfront on the saltwater Lagoon means clamming, fishing, boating, wind surfing or swimming are right out the front door. This property has been in the same family since 1979. It is warm and welcoming, with an open floor plan that fills the rooms with light and water views. The home at 1115 Main Street in Vineyard Haven is situated atop a gentle bank with a magical path through the vegetation to the beach. Built in 1893, it represents one of the classic Grand Dames of West Chop. A well thought-out renovation was completed honoring all of the home’s character and charm. With large windows everywhere, you will experience incredible north shore sunset views from nearly every room in the house. Located within close proximity to the West Chop Club, Mink Meadows Golf Course, and downtown Vineyard Haven.



The waterfront retreat at 14 East Sound Lane is sited on four acres of a north-facing bluff above 1300 feet of beachfront in Pilot Hill Farm, off Lambert’s Cove Road. The Farm comprises 200 acres, about half of which is conserved woodlands, beach, fields and trails. The exciting contemporary home consists of three “pods” — the main living area, the primary suite, and a two-story guest suite surrounding 1,600 square feet of decking. All of this and the beach at your doorstep.



The spectacular waterfront home at 41 Naushon Road on West Tisbury’s north shore has expansive views of Vineyard Sound, sailboats, ferries and dramatic sunsets. Fully incorporated into the floor plan is a regulation squash court with triple height ceiling – a rare amenity for racquet enthusiasts. The original part of the house offers the most dramatic views on the property, with a rare footprint that juts out close to the 200 feet of private waterfront and the bank above. This location affords privacy and views, within just a short drive of downtown Vineyard Haven or up-Island destinations.

For the rest of this Real Estate Confidential and house photos, click here.

Click here for a list of other waterfront properties.

For more Real Estate Confidentials, click here.