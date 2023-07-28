Weather alerts: air quality, rip current

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued an air quality advisory for ozone in areas of the state, including Dukes County, until 11 pm Friday.

Elevated ozone levels are influenced by wind, weather, and location and is the state’s primary seasonal pollutant due to higher temperatures and increased direct sunlight.

DEP says ozone levels are likely to enter into the range of being unhealthy for sensitive groups, which include children and older adults, and people with heart or lung disease.

The state recommends those who are at a greater risk from ozone particle exposure should limit outside activity.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high rip current advisory to be in effect for all of Friday.

The dangerous rip currents are expected throughout the county and are capable of sweeping even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.

The NWS recommends taking precautionary measures to avoid an emergency in the water:

-Swim near a lifeguard.

-If caught in a rip current, relax and float.

-Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline.

-If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

In Edgartown, officials have also issued a high surf advisory for South Beach and Norton Point.