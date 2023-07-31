Claudia A. Metell, 75, of Oak Bluffs, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on July 24, 2023. She was born on Dec. 31, 1947, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to Alfred Metell and Ruth (DeBettencourt) Metell of Oak Bluffs.

After graduating in 1965 from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, she worked at the Martha’s Vineyard Co-Op Dairy in Edgartown, followed by Cronig’s in Vineyard Haven, as a bookkeeper, and then as an account representative at Martha’s Vineyard Insurance for 30 years.

Claudia had a love for travel, and visited Britain, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, and Portugal. She shared her fondness for travel with her niece and three nephews by taking them each on a trip when they graduated from high school.

Blessed with a beautiful soprano, Claudia enjoyed singing in Community Choir at Saint Andrew’s Church in Edgartown. She adored the friendships with her choir family. Her love of singing was part of a broader enjoyment for theater productions and musicals.

Claudia will be missed by her four surviving siblings, David Metell and wife Carla of Melrose, Coleen A. Westover and husband Dr. Gerald Westover of Edgartown, Carol A. Packer and husband David of Centerville, and Corey A. McGaughey and husband Patrick of Sandwich; niece Sally Formica; nephews Jeffrey Westover, Anthony Westover, and Christopher Carron; as well as four great-nieces and four great-nephews.

To know Claudia was to feel love and kindness. She was a gentle soul, always had a kind word, and held a positive approach to life. Claudia touched many lives, and was beloved by those who knew her.

Funeral arrangements will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claudia’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society, online at cancer.org/donate, or by mail at P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or to Island Food Pantry, online at igimv.org/about-island-food-pantry, or by mail at P.O. Box 622, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.