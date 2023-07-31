Marion Walling Mohr

Marian Walling Mohr, former resident of West Tisbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2023, at her assisted living facility in Roswell, Ga. She was 93.

She was the daughter of Clifton and Ethel Walling, growing up in Crestwood, N.Y., with her sister, Shirley W. Mayhew. A graduate of Franklin College in Indiana, Marian was a beloved elementary and middle school teacher in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, until her retirement in 1981. She and her husband, Don Mohr, then decided to go fishin’ for their retirement, moving to their West Tisbury home, where they stayed for 26 years. Both Marian and Don served on the Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby from 1984 to 1991, and were fixtures on the Chappaquiddick beaches until they moved to Roswell, Ga., in 2010.

Marian is survived by her son, Steve Fletcher and daughter-in-law Janice Fletcher of Laguna Niguel, Calif., and West Tisbury; daughter Linda Leland and son-in-law Peter Leland of Marietta, Ga., stepson Terry Mohr and his wife Coleen Mohr of Hamilton, Ohio; grandsons Eric Leland and Adam Leland and wife Stephanie; and two great-grandchildren, Max and Evan Leland.

A private family gathering will be held this fall on Martha’s Vineyard.