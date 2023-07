Kate D. Davy, 78, of Edgartown died on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Her graveside service will be held in the New Westside Cemetery on Robinson Road in Edgartown on Tuesday, August 1, at 11 am, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Harding.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.