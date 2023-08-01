Eric Holder returns to the Vineyard

Eric Holder, Attorney General under the Obama Administration, will be on the Vineyard for a talk again this summer.

Holder is scheduled to be at the Tabernacle on August 8th alongside Grammy-nominated musician Kim Owens, better known as Kem.

Jonathan Capehart, Washington Post author and host of Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC, will moderate the discussion.

The 5:30 event is free and open to the public.

“This is for the community,” said Islander and New York Times bestselling author, James Hester, who is organizing the event. “Everyone is invited. I pray that the community comes out and enjoys themself and many more fun community events in the future.”

Holder and Kem will each discuss their recent books. Holder is the author of “Our Unfinished March, The Violent Past and Imperiled Future of the Vote-A History, a Crisis, a Plan.” The book looks at the long history of voter suppression in the country and provides a road map for improvements. Holder was on the Island last year as part of the Martha’s Vineyard Author Series.

Kem’s book, “Share My Life: A Journey of Love, Faith and Redemption,” was released this year and chronicles the musician’s life. The R&B signer is known for hit singles like “Love Calls” and “I can’t Stop Loving.” Hester said that he’ll likely play a song or two at the Tabernacle.

A limited number of signed books will be available for purchase at the event.