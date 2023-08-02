Chilmark: Book festival is coming

“I believe in pride of race and lineage and self; in pride of self so deep as to scorn injustice to other selves …” –W.E.B. Du Bois, “Credo,” 1904

Pride gives you strength. I am very good at understanding what I see, reading lips, body language, but have trouble translating what is said, especially if it means anything beyond the literal. When I was a child, the man behind the deli counter handed me a package of Swiss cheese, saying, “Don’t eat the holes.” For the rest of the year, I carefully ate around the holes. No one noticed.

Arrogance, not pride, leads to falls, and nothing happens without help from someone. Humans are messy, mistakes happen, and kindness, patience, cheering one another on are superpowers.

The screening of “Infinity,” GNL and Miriam Tamar’s short film, was stunning. It was held at the Mariposa Museum on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs. The museum was showing exquisite and profound embroidered panels telling the story of the universe by the women of South Africa’s Kopanang Community. A unique work of art, created by women who came together within the ministry of Dominican Sister Sheila Flynn in the 1990s, as a place where women sharing the experience of living with HIV/AIDS could meet to uplift one another, make art, look out for the well-being of each other’s children, receive medicine, and find friendship and support. The Kopanang Community outside of Johannesburg continues to this day as a place where women (from many different culture and language groups) living with extreme poverty and health issues continue to make art and find community and inspiration. Everytime I look, they reveal more depth.

We were delighted to notice that the Knowhere Art’s Center of Knowhere is only a few doors down. We were greeted by one of Charly Palmer’s paintings. This summer I’m reading books by Karida Brown, Charly’s wife, and an Emory professor of sociology: “Gone Home: Race and Roots Through Appalachia” and “The Sociology of W. E. B. Du Bois: Racialized Modernity and the Global Color Line.”

I am looking forward to attending the evening reception on August 5, from 6 to 8 pm, at the Center of Knowhere. This special event will provide an intimate and engaging atmosphere for art connoisseurs, patrons, and artists to connect, share insights, and celebrate the power of art to inspire and unite.

The Chilmark Community Center is hopping, and the book festival’s Friday, August 4, fundraising event with Kara Swisher and Seth Meyers in conversation is sold out. The two days of free author talks, panel discussions, and book signings start Saturday, August 5, at 9:30 am. Check out mvbookfestival.com for the schedule.

Emily Phillips, Sherry Sidoti, and Tory Dolan are back at the Chilmark Community Center, and are leading morning adult fitness classes Mondays through Fridays at 9:15, with two 8:15 classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. A single class is $25, and 10-class packs are available for $215. You can pay, with a credit card only, at the door. Plenty of fresh air circulating; fear not! Mats and props provided. See bit.ly/CCC-Fitness for more information.

The center’s tennis program offers year-round residents a discount, and I’m getting the hang of the tennis clinics offered on the clay courts. It is a challenge to get up and attend the lottery for a spot, because it is at 8:30 Sunday morning. Next week I’m going to set up for Sunday school at the Chilmark Church on Saturday, and hope that the lottery is over before 9 am.

We will continue to the Chilmark library!

On Saturday, August 5, at 8:30 pm, “The Summer Night Sky: Travel Among the Cosmos” with Mark Alan Lovewell, and the Libraries of Martha’s Vineyard. It’s free.

Join veteran stargazer Mark Alan Lovewell and discover the wonders of the cosmos in our summer night sky. Meet at the Riverhead Field Disc Golf on Barnes Road.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org, or call 508-645-3360 for more information.

Wednesday, August 9 at 5:00: “The Sacred Depths of Nature, In Prose, Poetry, and Music,” with author Ursula Goodenough, soprano Jessica Sanseverino, and pianist Charles Rus.

Biologist Ursula Goodenough uses prose, poetry, and musical metaphors to describe our science-based understandings of the natural world and its creatures, and offers nontheistic spiritual responses that celebrate these understandings. Readings of selected passages will be interspersed with performances by soprano Jessica Sanseverino and pianist Charles Rus, who will offer sonatas by Mozart and chants by Hildegard von Bingen. This will be free, and In person. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information.

Artist Beth Parker’s reception is Saturday, August 5, at 3 pm in the Chilmark library’s gallery.

Hadassah Alperowitz gave birth to a beautiful daughter, Chaya, on July 3. Rabbi Tzvi and their son Mendel are thrilled. I was sorry to miss their welcoming brunch. I send them my love. One of the best things about friends is knowing they appreciate that at times you might have too much going on, and effortlessly reconnect. They are continuing to welcome and host events at Chabad on the Vineyard. They are an inspiration in hospitality.

Laurie Rich wrote, “Beach BeFriending in action! This week Chris Murphy and a crew of four in his boat,Theresa M, collected trash along the Menemsha and Quitsa pond shores. They came away with a [huge] haul in a mere two hours! More to go!” Well done. The libraries have the kits, and I encourage you to grab one and help clean up the beaches.

Fair setup has begun, and I am in the process reviewing the catalog and filling out the entry form. You can find them at the libraries and bit.ly/MVAS_Fair. They ask you to describe your entry.

My father focused his energy on the contest for the biggest tomato. He called the seedlings from seeds gathered from the prior year’s biggest fruit, ‘Giganzula.’ He planted them in March, they sprouted before he died on Easter, and we are tending them with fingers crossed. The deadline for entries is August 13 at 5:00 p.m.

Stop by the Chilmark Church Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 pm for lobster rolls. Enjoy the Flea off North Road near the old gas pumps, Wednesday and Saturdays, 9 am to 2 pm.

For the next two Sundays at 9 am, Seán McMahon will be doing double duty as guest preacher and musical director at the Chilmark Community Church.

Enjoy.