Cribbage Club results

Thirteen Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. Only three members placed:

First, Tony Rezendes with an 11/5 +78 card

Second, Paul Humphrey with a 10/5 +30 card

Third, Byram Devine with a 9/4 +87 card

There were six skunks (a game won by more than 31 points), and I lost three of them! There were only two 24-point hands, by Bo Picard and Tim Hurlburt.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.