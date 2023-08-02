Oak Bluffs : Music all over town

“I am in love with summer! No line-cutting or wrong-way-driving is going to change that for me. Everyone stay cool, be kind, and enjoy the magic of summer!” –Joanne Lambert

Ha — I quoted myself from last year! Not that I think I’m wise or quotable; it just seems like a good thought as we turn the calendar to August. July has been a lot: We have already had hot, humid weather, crowds, traffic, and tragedy. We have also had magical mornings, endless beach days, and spectacular sunsets. And oh, the music of summer!

I sat on the lawn of the library last Thursday for Johnny Hoy and Delanie Pickering, playing old blues as the wind rustled the trees. The Dixieland band Annie and the Fur Trappers delighted the crowd at the Tabernacle on Friday. There is literally music everywhere in the summer — be sure to take advantage of it!

This Friday, August 4, it will be the Jon Bates Band at the Tabernacle Sunset Series. They are a fun, high-energy band; the music starts at 6 pm. Monday, August 7, brings the Mike Benjamin Band to our own “mini-Tanglewood” at Featherstone. Note that the Monday music there now starts at 6 pm.

Ray and Sandi Santinello are having a family reunion on Ocean Park, which is really what they envisioned when they bought the house in 1986. Their daughters were young, and everyone thought that Ray was crazy to want to buy the rundown former Campground cottage. But they persevered, fixing the house up year by year, and spending the summers connecting with the community. This week they are reaping the rewards, spending Vineyard time with their now-grown daughters, Shaina and Serena, their families, and many Island friends. Stop by and say hello if you’re on the park — tell them I sent you!

Speaking of Campground cottages, the 23rd annual Gingerbread Cottage Tour is taking place on August 9 from 10a m to 3 pm. This is the only day each year that six privately owned homes are open to the public. Ticketholders will see both vintage and new interior details. They can see how cottage owners maximize the utility of small spaces while maintaining their original features. Tickets are $30, refreshments will be served, and the proceeds will benefit the Tabernacle Restoration Fund. Tickets are available at mvcma.org/events.

“From STEM to the Stars” brings outer space to Waban Park on August 4 and 5. From 11 am to 4 pm each day, there will be interactive STEM activities for all ages, and panel discussions about the future in space and the astronaut experience. Sounds very cool — bring your young and old scientists for an out-of-this-world adventure!

The second Oak Bluffs Art Walk, guided by Valerie Cooper from the Smithsonian American Art Museum, will take place on Thursday, August 10, from 11 am to 1 pm. This is a great chance to visit the art galleries of Oak Bluffs with an expert by your side to explore the art more deeply. The first Art Walk was successful and sold out, so register now at cooperva@si.edu.

Stanley Nelson’s new film, “Sound of the Police” will be presented on Saturday, August 5, at 8 pm, at the Performing Arts Center at MVRHS. This film examines the fraught relationship between African Americans and the police, taking a look at the complex racial history in the U.S. that set the path of today. This important film is part of the 21st annual African American Film Festival, which will run from August 4 to 12. The festival offers films every day, as well as panel discussions and receptions. See the full schedule and tickets at mvaaff.com.

The M.V. Book Festival opens on August 4 at 6 pm at the Chilmark Community Center, and runs through August 6. Twenty-five best-selling authors and journalists, including Island writers like Rose Styron and Bill Eville, will present their work and host panel discussions. See mvbookfestival.com for details.

On Tuesdays, it’s dance time! CnC Productions is back with “Old Skool Dance Café” at the P.A. Club every Tuesday at 8:30 pm. This is a dance party, featuring DJ Smooth B, so wear your dancing shoes and plan for fun.

Get excited — Built on Stilts, the Island’s homegrown community dance festival, is coming! Mark your calendars for two weekends full of dance and performance at the Union Chapel, August 10-12 and 19-21. Full schedule at builtonstilts.org.

Beginning our August birthdays, we celebrate Barack Obama, Freedom Cartwright, and Zak Martellucci on the 4th. Happy birthday to James Franklin Blue and Melanie Rankow Preston on the 5th. Ezra Agnew celebrates on the 6th. Twenty balloons go to Kaya Seiman on the 7th! Also celebrating the 7th are Tom Crohan and Tonya Katz. Bob Gatchell has his day on the 8th.

Send me your news!