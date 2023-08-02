Poet’s Corner: ‘Martha’s Vineyard Morning’

The seagulls singing seaside songs

On a sweet Martha’s Vineyard morning,

While baby rabbits foraged in the yard,

The wild turkeys were just adorning.

The tom turkey spread his wings,

With brilliant colors that were a sight to see,

While the mourning doves sat on a perch,

Two squirrels ran up a tree.

Looking for their daily catch,

The fishing schooners sailed out to sea,

The Vineyard Sound blue and calm,

While the osprey flew wild and free.

The morning sun gently shining,

Upon this breathtaking island retreat,

As the ocean breeze blew gently,

The salt marsh sparrow never missed a beat.

–By John Warren McCauley

John Warren McCauley is a writer from Lexington, Ky., who recently spent a week on Martha’s Vineyard with his wife Rebecca and golden retriever Siva. This was their second visit, and they hope to return soon.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.