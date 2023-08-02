Real Estate Transactions: July 24 – 28, 2023

Chilmark

July 26, Robert A. Brown and the Estate of Frederick Gardner Burgess, also known as the Estate of F. Gardner Burgess, sold 99 Hammett Road to Mark A. Tatkow and Helene H. Tatkow, trustees of Mark A. Tatkow Trust-2023 and Helene H. Tatkow Trust-2023, for $1,800,000.

Edgartown

July 24, Pal Sandor Marton Afzelius and Ellen Lovisa Afzelius sold 459 Katama Road Unit A6 to MLF Katama Road LLC for $1,610,000.

July 24, Christopher Buchholz and Carolyn Buchholz sold 74 Anthiers Way to Monica Maria Maxim and Florin Daniel Gafencu for $1,200,000.

July 24, Jerome L. Blum, also known as Jerome Blum, sold 27 Bold Meadow Road to Millers Pro Roofing and Siding Co LLC for $995,000.

July 27, Gregory B. Carroll sold 3 Third St. North to Patrick Medeiros and Magen Medeiros for $830,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 24, David E. Morris Jr. sold 45 New York Ave. to Theodore Paris and Joelle Budhoo Paris for $950,000.

July 27, State Street Group International LLC sold 31 Second Ave. to Geraldine B. Korten, trustee of Geraldine B. Korten Trust, for $495,000.

Tisbury

July 26, Preston J. Maseda sold 0 Franklin St. to Michael Ciancio for $750,000.

July 27, John D. Cage and the Estate of Jacque S. Cage sold 26 Midland Ave. to 26 Midland LLC for $854,000.

July 28, Adam Weinstein sold 135 Edgartown Road to Thiago Dasilva for $750,000.

July 28, Anne M. Gallucci sold 33 Summer St. to Susan Hoehn for $1,122,000.

West Tisbury

July 24, Myron Garfinkle, trustee of Myron Garfinkle 2020 Revocable Trust, sold 39 Sarita Walker Road to Deborah Porter for $3,662,500.