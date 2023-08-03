Online tickets available for 161st Agricultural Fair

Tickets are now available online for the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society’s 161st annual Agricultural Fair. The fair runs from August 17 to 20.

Tickets can be purchased through the Agricultural Society’s website. The price ranges from $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12, seniors and veterans. Children under 4 can enter for free.

The first Agricultural Fair was in 1858, and in 1998 it grew to a four-day event. The event now draws tens of thousands of attendees.

The Agricultural Society encourages interested fair goers to purchase tickets in advance to avoid lines and crowds.

You can check out our special preview of the fair in our paper edition out on August 17.