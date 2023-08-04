Successful book sale in West Tisbury

The West Tisbury Library held their 63rd annual book sale last weekend.

The library ended up taking in over $23,000 before expenses, said Friends of West Tisbury Library treasurer Susan Wasserman. She said it was a “very, very successful” sale.

Sixty-three years ago, the book sale started as just one bookshelf at the Ag Fair.

The sale is organized by the Friends of West Tisbury Library Organization, and over 40 volunteers helped out this year and over 30,000 books were donated.

“It’s always fun to see people coming back year after year,” Wasserman said. “In so many aspects, it’s a wonderful event.”

Wasserman thanked the community for donating, the school for hosting and the volunteers.

All proceeds go to the West Tisbury Library. The library uses the funds for programming.

“[It was] the book sale that initially provided money for CLAMS,” Wasserman said.

Typically, the book sale raises around $24,000 for the library.

In other literary news, the Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival is slated to run from August 4-6. The event features free talks from bestselling authors and book signings.