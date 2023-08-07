Vice President to attend fundraiser on Martha’s Vineyard

Vice president Kamala Harris is expected to attend a fundraiser on the Vineyard on Saturday, August 12.

According to an invitation, Carol & C. Bernard Fulp, Robin Leeds, and Wendell Pierce are hosting the event.

The place and time of Harris’ visit have yet to be disclosed.

Tickets for the fundraiser range from $50 for a guest spot to $10,000 to serve as a co-chair. There are also tickets for supporters at $250, champion at $1,000 and other opportunities.

A spokesperson for the event was not immediately available.

The fundraiser is billed as a “Grassroots Reception with Vice President Kamala Harris” and will benefit the Biden Victory Fund.

It’s not the Vice President’s first trip to the Vineyard. Harris’s sister, Maya Lakshmi Harris, and husband Tony West have held fundraising events at their home in Katama, before Harris was elected.

The vice president has since visited the area for both fundraising and family events.

Most recently, Last August, Harris made a brief stop, appearing at private Democratic National Committee events in Oak Bluffs and West Tisbury.

A visit slated for last May for Memorial Day Weekend had been canceled following the Uvalde school shooting.