All Star Art Show an inspiration

To the Editor:

Congratulations to the hard-working team at the All Island Art Show, held at the MVCMA Tabernacle Monday. Despite the “iffy” weather, the day was a complete success. It was wonderful to see the work of so many talented artists. This annual event never fails to instill both inspiration and camaraderie among participants and visitors. There’s nothing better than to see the smile on the face of an artist who has just earned their first ribbon. Many thanks to all who were involved.

Erin G. Cummings

Vineyard Haven