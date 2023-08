Vera-Jean Clements, 68, died on August 7, 2023, at her home in Oak Bluffs. She was the wife of Albert Clements III, and mother of Summer Clements DeSouza and Albert Clements.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 26, at 11 am in Sacred Heart Cemetery, on Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs, officiated by the Rev. Michael Nagle. A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of this paper.

Please visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.