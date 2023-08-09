Maelyn Elizabeth McNamara
Caitlyn Parkhurst and Timothy S. McNamara Jr. of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Maelyn Elizabeth McNamara, on July 26, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Maelyn weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces.
Samuel Schoenherr
Lois Schoenherr and Wellington Schoenherr of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Samuel Schoenherr, on August 4, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Samuel weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
Raianderson Gil Jr.
Cristina and Raianderson Gil of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Raianderson Gil Jr., on August 5, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Young Raianderson weighed 6 pounds, 3.6 ounces.
Twyla Mae Martin
Fiona MacLean and Jacob Martin of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Twyla Mae Martin, on August 6, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Twyla weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.