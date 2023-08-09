Court report

July 28

Sherice Jarrett, Edgartown; 33, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Scott D. Lively, Edgartown; 51, uninsured motor vehicle: arraigned.

Matthew Tarhill, Oak Bluffs; 20, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, exhibiting another’s license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by August 11.

Macaleer B. Schilcher, Vineyard Haven; 38, littering: case closed.

August 3

Summer Sanderson, Marlborough; 25, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jesse S. Heringer, Edgartown; 33, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing with bail set at $1,000 cash and $10,000 surety, and further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim, GPS with a 6 pm to 6 am curfew, and to provide home address to probation.

August 4

Geraldo Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; 58, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, lights violation: case closed.

Leomar D. Pereira, Vineyard Haven; 37, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: case closed.

Sidney DaSilva, Edgartown; 33, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

Josue A. DeSouza, Vineyard Haven; 30, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: case closed.

Higor D. Escala, Vineyard Haven; 19, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

Deraldo L. Deoliveira, Edgartown; 46, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failing to stop/yield: case closed.

Iracildor Mozer Da Silva, Vineyard Haven; 30, accosting/annoying another person, indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over: continued to pretrial hearing with bail set at $850 cash and $8,500 surety, and further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim(s) and to stay away from two beach locations.