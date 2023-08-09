Cribbage Club results

Eighteen Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. The results were:

First, Paul Humphrey with a 10/5 +75 card

Second, Bo Picard with a 10/5 +22 card

Third, Collin Evanson with an 8/4 +56 card

Fourth, Ron Ferreira with an 8/4 +54 card

There were six skunks (a game won by more than 31 points), and four 24-point hands, by Bo Picard (twice!),Tony Rezendes, and Mary Alice Russell.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm, SHARP.