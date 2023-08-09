Edgartown: Next week is THE week

August has brought quite the kerfuffle with the Steamship Authority over the last week or so, hasn’t it? Broken boats have led to substitutions and changes in schedules, etc. but I just read the good news that the MV Nantucket is repaired and will be back in service before this even goes to print. Hooray. This is one busy week coming up. If the boats are in turmoil, it would just complicate things more. Fingers crossed all holds up well. I’d say for the rest of summer, but I’d prefer it to be longer-term than that. We all rely so much on the boat. We need to know that it is there for us.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Tom Sullivan on August 6, Elizabeth Ward on August 7, and Marna Waller on August 10.

You can pick your own sunflowers at the FARM Institute on August 8, 9, 10, and 11, from 10 am to 4 pm. The cost is $12 for members and $20 for nonmembers, and each family admission includes up to five people and a dozen sunflower stems. Please bring your own vase or container to bring them home. You can sign up for a slot at bit.ly/FI_SunflowerTix.

The dance festival Built on Stilts is celebrating its 27th year this summer, and will be holding performances on August 10 –12 and 19 – 21 at Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs. Every night is a different blend of performances, so it’s never the same show twice. A drum circle each night starts at 7:30 pm, and the dance performances start at 8.

Circuit Arts Drive-In Movies this week are “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” on Friday and “E.T. the Extraterrestrial” on Saturday. Gates open at 7, and shows start at 8 pm. You can order tickets at circuitarts.org/events.

On Saturday, August 12, at 10:30 am, the Edgartown library is hosting “Tick Talk” with Richard Johnson. Johnson will discuss the different ticks and tick-borne illnesses prevalent on Martha’s Vineyard, as well as the alpha-gal red meat allergy. He will outline steps you can take to protect yourself, your family, and your pets from tick-borne diseases, and answer your tick-related questions. Public health biologist Patrick Reynolds will also participate, and be available to answer your questions.

On Friday, August 11, at noon, the Edgartown Council on Aging is presenting a “Falls Prevention” discussion with Natasha Snowden, a physical therapist from M.V. Hospital. Receive a falls assessment, learn how to get up once you have fallen, and learn how to protect yourself when you do find yourself falling. Registration is required by visiting edgartowncoa.com, or by calling 508-627-4368.

Next week is THE week here on M.V. Illumination Night is on Wednesday, the fair starts on Thursday, and the Oak Bluffs fireworks are on Friday night, the 18th, if the weather behaves. Then we should see things slow down again after all that. I know that I have always been a self-professed beach bum, but I’m sensing a shift lately, and I’m really looking forward to fall. I know we’ve got time, but where this big week used to make me sad for the end of summer, I’m looking at it more this year as a gateway to the fall season, slower pace, and quieter times. My fingers are crossed, at least, for all of that.

Short news week, so I’ll leave it here. Be kind. We’re almost there. Have a wonderful week.