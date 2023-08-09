Karen A. Coffey, of Vineyard Haven and Charleston, S.C., passed away suddenly on July 11, 2023. She was 73.

Karen was born in Natick to Gertrude (“Trudy”) and James H. Coffey on Jan. 26, 1950. Karen spent her early years in Natick, and graduated from Natick High School. She moved to the Vineyard in the late 1970s. She met her husband, Daniel Patrick Koch, in 1984, and they welcomed their son Daniel Devereaux Koch in 1990. Karen and Dan spent their time between Martha’s Vineyard and Charleston, where Karen touched the lives of everybody she met. Karen had an amazing heart and soul, and everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her knew how truly special a person she was. She loved her family and friends fiercely, and she will be remembered and mourned by many.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Patrick Koch; son, Daniel Devereaux Koch, his wife Laura, and two grandsons, Knox and Oscar, who were the loves of her life. She is also survived by many relatives and friends.

The family invites the community to a celebration of Karen’s life, to be held at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on August 19 at 3 pm.