Poet’s Corner: First Kiss

Given not stolen

Welcome not undue

Eyes closed, lips ally

Accept the gift

Honor the giver

The flavor lingers

A first taste

Of a banquet earned

Nothing tastes better

Than love.

-By Thomas Broadway Cox

Thomas Broadway Cox washed ashore at West Chop at age 11. After many years of splitting time between Harvard Square and Martha’s Vineyard, he now resides full-time in Vineyard Haven. He has always found writing creatively in different genres to be a necessary artistic outlet.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.