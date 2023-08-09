Poet’s Corner: First Kiss

Given not stolen
Welcome not undue
Eyes closed, lips ally
Accept the gift
Honor the giver
The flavor lingers
A first taste
Of a banquet earned
Nothing tastes better
Than love.
-By Thomas Broadway Cox
Thomas Broadway Cox washed ashore at West Chop at age 11. After many years of splitting time between Harvard Square and Martha’s Vineyard, he now resides full-time in Vineyard Haven. He has always found writing creatively in different genres to be a necessary artistic outlet.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.