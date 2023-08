This Saturday, August 12, 11 am to 5 pm, join “SOulFully Textured: A Natural Hair Festival” at Waban Park for a celebration of crowns, community, and culture. This hair festival is a movement through the lens of natural, Afro-textured hair specifically designed to educate and inspire. Learn more and register for the event at bit.ly/3QnTkN3. Tickets are $18, and children 10 and under are free with an adult admission.