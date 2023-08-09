Spoken-word collaboration coming to Mariposa

Letta Neely, a Boston-based poet, playwright, and activist, is bringing her solo spoken-word play — ”Pulling It All into the Current” — to Martha’s Vineyard.

With a deep commitment to progressive, anti-racist, and queer liberation movements, Letta Neely collaborates with director and producer Greg Allen in a powerful exploration of queerness, Blackness, and consciousness. From teenagers to veterans, elders to addicts, queers to teachers, Letta Neely paints a tapestry of humanity, breathing life into characters any viewer can relate to.

Each individual contributes a unique thread to the intricate fabric of Neely’s narrative. Neely will perform ”Pulling It All into the Current” at the Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center, Oak Bluffs, on August 12 and 13, two days only.

Tickets are $40; for more information, visit mariposamuseum.org/letta-neely-event.