Are you in the mood for some soul-stirring music and stories? If so, don’t miss this event happening on Sunday, August 13, at 8 pm at the Federated Church. This unique show features Island musicians Mark Alan Lovewell and Molly Conole. They will take you on a journey through life in a coastal community with traditional and original songs, along with stories that are sure to warm your heart. You can join virtually, or stroll over to downtown Edgartown. Learn more at mollyandmark.com.