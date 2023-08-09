Visit playful sculpture garden in Chilmark

1 of 5

On Saturday, August 12, artist Jay Lagemann will open up his Chilmark studio and sculpture garden to the public. Lagemann’s family has lived on the Island for 69 years, building two houses and raising three generations of kids. Though his “Swordfish Harpooner” sculpture in Menemsha is well-known, his sculpture garden is filled with playful sculptures not previously seen by the public. Visitors will have the opportunity to see two earlier versions of his popular “Family” sculpture, meditate by the fountain he created in 1976, share a good book by his “Story” sculpture, and enjoy a bit of the old-style Vineyard. The gathering will run from 4 to 7 pm at 18 Wequobsque Road, Chilmark.