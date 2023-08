Are you a lover of long walks and whimsical art? Step into a world of wonder, and stroll through a lush landscape adorned with whimsical sculptures crafted by Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff. Meet at 16 Marion’s Way in Chilmark. Gather friends or family (perhaps just yourself!) and plan your journey for any time between 9 am and 5 pm, August through December, free of charge. Visit islandfolkpottery.com for directions.