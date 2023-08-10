Shout-out to Vineyard Haven postal staff

To the Editor:

I recently lost my rural mailbox key that I had carried around for 29 years, and inquired at the Vineyard Haven Post Office as to how I might replace it. Christian patiently explained the replacement process. I left the Post Office at 7:15 am, and by noon Eric had replaced the lock and handed me new keys! Despite significant staffing shortages at the Post Office, Brenda, Christian, and Eric got the job done! The Vineyard Haven Post Office staff surely deserve tremendous praise!

Ann Fay Lawton

Vineyard Haven