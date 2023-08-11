Journalism panel talks truth, democracy, and AI in the newsroom

1 of 4

An expert panel of journalists, educators, and national news political commentators spoke at a packed Union Chapel on Wednesday night on the future of objective news.

Part of the Charles Ogletree Public Forum series at the Chapel, the panel, titled “Truth Be Told: Democracy in Crisis,” discussed media misinformation, the current state of the news, and the future of journalism.

The event was presented by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and Report for America, part of Chilmark resident Charles Sennott’s GroundTruth Project, a non profit news organization based in Boston.

A local presence, Sennott was one of the organizing forces behind the panel.

“NABJ is a vitally important organization at a time when journalism is in crisis and when we all need to work harder to be sure that newsrooms reflect the communities they cover,” Sennott said. “We have been proud to partner with NABJ in our efforts to grow Report for America since we launched five years ago, and now we are thrilled to have them here on the island with an all-star lineup of speakers.”

Moderated by CBS Saturday Morning co-host Michelle Miller, panelists included Senior Political Correspondent and Anchor for CNN Abby Phillip, Dean of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism Jelani Cobb, owner of The Africa Channel and former NBC executive Paula Madison, and TV Critic & Media Analyst for NPR Eric Deggans.

Much of Wednesday’s conversation revolved around the question: “What is journalism?”

The panel discussed the distinction between journalism as a truth-telling mission versus a money-making business, and the impact the Trump administration has had on journalism as an industry. As Madison said, “There is the business of news, and then there is journalism.” The panel also discussed the preservation of truth in journalism, particularly in relation to the upcoming 2024 presidential election cycle.

The news, the panel said, can be media, but is not, and should not be, considered content. Part of the modern challenge of reaching today’s audience, made more difficult by shortened attention spans, competing “fake news,” and confirmation bias, is that people are more apt to consume entertainment media over news, and more apt to read and believe stories they already agree with or believe. While the news can be media, the panelists agreed that not all media is news. The panelists commented on the normalization of hybridized “entertainment” news, laced with opinion, commentary, and spectacle, or news spread through bloggers, streamers, or social media. “You should all be screaming,” Madison said of the current state of journalism.

Deggans acknowledged the challenge of trying to tell the truth to an audience not open to hearing it. “We as mainstream journalists are trying to come to an audience where almost half of them will believe what they want to believe, regardless of what we tell them, and will not watch our news programs if we tell them something that conflicts with their point of view,” Deggans said. “So trying to make a profit or trying to tell the truth is going to become increasingly difficult.”

Cobb acknowledged the critical role of journalists in society, and the importance of having accountability. If the people don’t respect the news, all of the truth in the world will go over their heads. “It’s on us to earn the trust of the public,” Cobb said.

The panelists agreed it was their primary purpose as journalists to tell the truth, but whether the people believe them is a separate matter; it’s not a journalist’s job to make people believe the truth. However, in today’s age, not all journalists are out to tell the facts, which brings into question whether they should really be called “journalists” at all.

Phillip commented on the line between profit and sustainability for journalists and the business of journalism. “We have to pay people who want to do it well,” she said. “We have to tell people what is happening, but we also have to tell them why it matters.”

Phillip said the news is not just about generating the next clickable headline, it’s about helping people understand what is happening around them, and giving people the appropriate context to place the significance of the news being delivered.

As Madison put it, “Journalism doesn’t tell people what to think, we tell people what to think about.” The statement earned a round of applause.

Phillip described herself as coming up in the Trump era of journalism, as she called it, where the context was often omitted and social media posts, like tweets on the app formerly known as Twitter, became headlines. But according to Phillip, the tweets were news.

Trump used Twitter to discuss real political matters, like foreign policy, sometimes at 6 am, according to Phillip. “He’s tweeting things, about policy, about foreign policy, domestic policy; things his aides didn’t even know about. Look, it’s news,” she said. Phillips added that the job is not just to report what is said, but to report everything behind those statements. She commented on these rapid-fire tweets as a way that Trump overwhelmed the news system, as he was constantly able to generate headlines. Phillips acknowledged the news outlets made mistakes in that era, and that it was a new kind of journalism being forged.

The future of journalism is one of diversity and equity, the panel hopes. They called for white journalists to cover black news and racial stories, suggesting it be a requirement for all new journalists to cover diversity stories. “It always falls on us, but it really needs to fall on all of us in newsrooms,” said Phillips, of black people often covering black stories.

The panelists concluded the discussion on the topic of artificial intelligence and its impact on the field. They spoke about the positive potential of AI and large language models to empower journalists to do in-depth investigative reporting, allowing humans to access information from large databases and documents faster than ever before. They suspected the use of AI would cut the time required to produce critically needed journalism, particularly investigative journalism. Investigative journalism is expensive, time consuming, and takes a lot of training, said Phillip. She said we fundamentally need a lot more of that. The downside to AI, the panelists said, is the elimination of positions and tasks typically done by humans, which might mean fewer jobs.

Deggans also brought up “deep fakes” and the power of AI to mimic voices of public figures in text and audio clips, including influential broadcast journalists and public figures. Madison commented that as with most technology, AI can be used to help or harm; It is up to the humans wielding it and the choices they make with it.

The upside to AI, the panelists agreed, will be that humans will be able to get to the more advanced and interesting work more quickly. They also speculated that new critically important roles in newsroom leadership will be created to manage the interplay between humans and AI.

Cobb spoke about AI producing first drafts of stories or research pieces, and human editors going through to fact check before publication. “At the Columbia Journalism School, we are trying to keep pace with what our students need to know as they go out into the market,” Cobb said. Phillip called for more training to help new journalists and recent college grads get on a runway to a successful career in the field.

The diverse crowd at the chapel was lively and responsive to the panelists, often meeting their statements with applause. After about an hour of discussion the panel took questions from the audience before closing the event. Audience members received free gifts, including Report for America notebooks and pens, and a water bottle.