Hebrew Center to host abortion access talk

The Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center will host a panel discussion this week on abortion access titled, “What has happened in the year since Dobbs?”

The panel will discuss access on Martha’s Vineyard and across the country. It will take place at the Hebrew Center at 5:30 pm on Thursday, August 17.

The three panelists are Elizabeth Barnes, Andrea Miller and Elizabeth Torrant.

Barnes is the president of the Women’s Centers, a network of independent clinics across the country. In April, Barnes received the Champion of Choice Award from the National Institute of Reproductive Health.

Andrea Miller is the president of the National Institute of Reproductive Health (NIRH). Since becoming president in 2011, Miller has helped NIRH engage with more than 150 reproductive rights organizations in 39 states and 56 localities nationwide.

Elizabeth Torrant is the chief program officer at reproductive health clinic Health Imperatives.

In July, Health Imperatives began offering medication abortion to Islanders at its Oak Bluffs fcaility. The service was made possible through a $700,000 grant by the Baker-Polito administration.

The event is free and open to the public.