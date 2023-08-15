Lights, camera, and plenty of action By The Martha's Vineyard Times - August 15, 2023 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmailPrint 1 of 27 Festival founders Floyd and Stephanie Rance opened the presentation of the film "Fight the Power." —Dena Porter Executive producers Chuck D and Lorrie Boula delivered an informative, humorous Q & A session after the audience viewed the film "Fight the Power." —Dena Porter Fans of the rap icon Chuck D asked to take photos with him after the film showing. —Dena Porter The African-American Film Festival was decorated with lovely furnishings, flowers, and refreshments. —Dena Porter Sales of film festival merchandise were brisk. —Dena Porter Barbie fans came to see the release of the "Black Barbie" film, produced by Aaliyah Williams (second from right). —Dena Porter Patrons enjoyed taking photos together at the film festival. —Dena Porter Family friendly films were some of the many offerings at the African-American Film Festival. —Dena Porter Isis Mckenzie Johnson spoke of the significance of the creation of the Black Barbie doll for young people of color. —Dena Porter Aaliyah Williams, producer of the "Black Barbie" film (left) was interviewed by Shantelle Johnson. —Dena Porter The crowds lined up for films at the festival. —Dena Porter Executive producers Chuck D and Lorrie Boula delivered an informative, humorous Q & A session after the audience viewed the film "Fight the Power." —Dena Porter Executive producers Chuck D and Lorrie Boula's documentary series "Fight the Power" packed the house at the Performing Arts Center. —Dena Porter Film festival founders Stephanie and Floyd Rance flank executive producers Chuck D and Lorrie Boula at the showing of the "Fight the Power" film. —Dena Porter Filmgoers enjoyed breaks between the films at informative sessions in the Vineyard Lounge nearby. —Dena Porter Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity attended the film entitled "Hazing," which is about incidents that have occured in Greek life organizations in America. —Dena Porter Patrons danced to DJ'ed music in the Vineyard Lounge. —Dena Porter Los Angeles based DJ Brian Henry played soulful tunes in the Vineyard Lounge during the festival. —Dena Porter Filmmaker Byron Hurt leads a sensitive conversation with Katrina Leonce about being a frat brother and being part of pledge initiations that sometimes have unexpected outcomes. —Dena Porter Filmmaker Byron Hurt shared the challenges in revealing the truth about hazings on college campuses. —Dena Porter "Hazing" director Byron Hurt and Katrina Leonce deliver a Q & A session after the film showing. —Dena Porter Deanna McCray-James, a senior advisor at the Library of Congress, shared with the audience many opportunities to study the contents of the vast film archive that is available to the public. —Dena Porter There are numerous publications and other resources available to the public at the Library of Congress. —Dena Porter Many informations sessions were held at the film festival's Vineyard Lounge, including the latest happenings at the Library of Congress's film archive. —Dena Porter Deanna McCray-James, a senior advisor at the Library of Congress, shared with the audience many opportunities to study the contents of the vast film archive that is available to the public. —Dena Porter Between films and informational sessions at the Vineyard Lounge, visitors enjoyed meeting each other. —Dena Porter Many filmgoers joined the Library of Congress' newsletter email list to learn more about opportunities to expand their diverse film catalogue. —Dena Porter The Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival wraps up a little over a week of films, discussions, and community gathering. Photographer Dena Porter captured the event for The MV Times.