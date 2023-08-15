Remembering Jim Lobdell

To the Editor:

The Vineyard Haven waterfront lost one of its most valued advocates when Jim Lobdell passed away two weeks ago. During Jim’s long and devoted chairmanship of the harbor management committee, he led the charge to create and implement a comprehensive plan for the harbor and commercial waterfront district. Thanks to his leadership, the Tisbury waterfront remains a vital and sustainable year-round working seaport, accessible to citizens of our Island as well as to summer visitors.

Without much fuss, Jim knew how to get things done. He took his work seriously without being serious. He could fix anything, navigate through fog, sail a schooner with calm finesse, entertain billionaires and tradesmen in equal measure, and teach. We saw many youngsters sail off with Jim aboard Gen. Patton’s schooner, When and If. Under his guidance, the learning curve was steep, and the results, life-changing.

Jim was first to give credit to others. He knew how to reach out, to collaborate. “What we do is important,” he would often say. “This is life, not a dress rehearsal.” Perhaps his greatest legacy rests in his lifelong relationship with a beautiful woman whom he knew since high school. The Jim and Ginny combo was a dance, a rhythm, a joy, a bit of magic, and at the end of the day, always a few cold beers.

So hug your partner, your dog, your horse, and your friends, and raise a glass to the man who made our lives so much richer.

Fair winds, Jim.

Nat Benjamin

Vineyard Haven