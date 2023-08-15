Stephen Nash Hurley, 80, of Boston, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on August 5, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Born in Boston to Miriam (Greene) and Donald J. Hurley, he was a graduate of the Cambridge School of Weston, Amherst College, and Harvard University Graduate School of Business (with honors). He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Before making his life in and around the city of Boston, Stephen grew up in Weston and Chilmark with his siblings, Cornelia Hurley McPeek, Donald Hurley Jr. (deceased), and Rosamond P.H. Shugrue (“Page”).

Stephen and his family began summering in Chilmark in the late 1940s. In 1954, the Hurley family built a home, Quitsa Mooring, on Nashaquitsa Pond. The property features a landmark flagpole, which still flies the American flag when any of the Hurley family is in residence.

In the year 1954, Hurricane Carol pounded the Island, and destroyed the Harris Creek Bridge, near the unfinished Hurley house. For several weeks, Stephen and his older brother, Don, provided a ferry service in their rowboat to stranded up-Islanders until the Army Corps of Engineers could replace the bridge.

During his earlier Vineyard summers, Stephen worked at Beetlebung Farm, and sparked his passion for fishing on Nashaquitsa Pond. It was during these years that Stephen recalled an early morning row on his dinghy somewhere between the waters of Lobsterville Beach and Menemsha Harbor. As he paddled back home, his boat was struck suddenly from beneath by something larger than a wave. He looked to the side of his boat, and there emerged the dorsal fin of a large shark. He was nearly certain it was a great white.

Stephen loved trees, and had a talent for financial markets. He was an investor in the global forest products industry for more than 30 years, and was founder, chairman, and CEO of Xylem Investments, an international forest products investment firm based in Boston. Stephen played a pivotal role in the Fletcher Challenge Forests/Southeast Asia Wood deal, and his advocacy for New Zealand’s forests was recognized in Xylem’s partnership with the World Wildlife Fund.

Earlier in his career, Stephen held fund management positions at Resource Investments/UBS Brinson, Fidelity Investments, J.P. Morgan, and State Street Research.

Known for his intellect, love of tennis, and unmistakable laugh, Stephen was happiest fishing on the waters near his childhood summer home in Chilmark. His captaining of small craft will be missed.

Stephen leaves his four children, Kimberly Hurley Birmingham, Nash Else Hurley (first marriage to Diane Silvester Hurley), Patricia Rockefeller Hurley, and William Pumroy Hurley (second marriage to Phyliss Pumroy Meaders [“Lisa”]). He also leaves four grandchildren, Oscar and Ainsley Birmingham, in addition to Alder and Holden Hurley.

A private memorial will be held with close family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sherrill House, 135 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, or by calling 617-731-2400, ext. 3052.