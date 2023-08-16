Amy Schumer talks reproductive health rights 

Renowned comedian and activist Amy Schumer, alongside celebrated documentary producer Dawn Porter, collaborated to co-host an event by the National Institute for Reproductive Health and NIRH Action Fund at Lambert’s Cove Inn Monday, to advance the cause of reproductive rights.

The focal point of their gathering was an interview with Andrea Miller, who, as president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health (NIRH) and its Action Fund, is a prominent figure in the reproductive rights landscape.

Dawn Porter, a documentary producer, peppered Miller with questions, while Shumer inserted her remarks — with a few pointed and funny asides — during an hourlong discussion that focused on ways to take a proactive approach to enacting legislation safeguarding reproductive freedom.

Participants at the event say the conversation created hope and optimism for those who are concerned about reproductive rights.